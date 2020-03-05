Iran’s Abbasali undergoes successful ACL injury

TEHRAN – Iranian karate athlete Hamideh Abbasali had successful surgery on her knee on Thursday.

The surgery was performed by Iranian surgeon Babak Amini in Hannover, Germany.

Abbasali went arthroscopic knee surgery on her Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear.

She suffered an injury at the Karate 1-Premier League event in Salzburg, Austria on Sunday, where he won a gold medal after beating her Italian opponent Clio Ferracuti 2-1 at the Female Kumite over-68kg final.

Abbasali, who was in danger of missing the 2020 Olympic Games, will be released from the hospital on Friday and will be recovered for the Games in Tokyo.