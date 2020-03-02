Actor Shahab Hosseini dedicates France’s honor to Iranian people 

TEHRAN – Actor Shahab Hosseini has dedicated his Chevalier of the Legion of Honor (Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur) medal to Iranian people.

He received the decoration from French Ambassador Philippe Thiebaud during a special ceremony at the Embassy of France in Tehran on Thursday.

“In a career full of ups and downs, I dedicate any honors I’ve received for my achievements to every individual of my homeland; to those who hate me and to those who love me, because I love them one by one and wish them greatness and pride,” the Palme d’Or winning actor Hosseini wrote in a post published on his Instagram on Monday.

The medal is one of the most coveted trophies in the world of art and culture awarded by the French government.

Hosseini is mostly famous for his role in Asghar Farhadi’s “The Salesman”, which brought him the Palme d’Or for best actor at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. He also starred in Farhadi’s other Oscar-winning drama “A Separation”.

Photo: Actor Shahab Hosseini in an undated photo. (Mehr/Hossein Esmaeili)

RM/MMS/YAW