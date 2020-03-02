English writer Nevil Shute’s “No Highway” published in Persian

TEHRAN – English writer and aeronautical engineer Nevil Shute’s novel “No Highway” has been published in Persian.

Ali Kahrobai is the translator of the book published by Nashre No, which has previously released a Persian translation of Shute’s 1950 novel “A Town Like Alice”.

“No Highway” is about Theodore Honey, a shy, inconspicuous engineer whose eccentric interests are frowned upon in aviation circles.

When a passenger plane crashes in Newfoundland under unexplained circumstances, Honey is determined to prove his unorthodox theory about what went wrong to his superiors, before more lives are lost.

But while flying to the crash scene to investigate, Honey discovers to his horror that he is on board one of the defective planes and that he and his fellow passengers, including a friendly young stewardess and an aging movie actress, are in imminent peril.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of English writer Nevil Shute’s novel “No Highway”.

MMS/YAW