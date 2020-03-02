U.S.-Taliban agreement shows Washington has failed to reach its goal: Iranian analyst

TEHRAN - Mohsen Rouhisefat, an expert on international affairs, has said that an agreement between the United States and Taliban shows that Washington has failed to reach its objectives.

“When the United States reaches an agreement with Taliban after years of war, it shows this country [the U.S.] could not reach its objectives and seeks a way out of the crisis,” he told ILNA in an interview published on Monday.

Rouhisefat also said that Iran supports peace in Afghanistan and backs dialogue among the government and Taliban.

Writing on his Twitter account on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the U.S. has lost the war in Afghanistan but tries to hide it by blaming others.

“U.S. occupiers should’ve never invaded Afghanistan. But they did, and blamed everyone else for consequences. Now after 19 years of humiliation, U.S. has tendered its surrender. Whether in Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq or Yemen, U.S. is THE problem. It will leave—while leaving huge mess behind,” Zarif underscored.

