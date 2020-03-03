“Weightlessness” named best at Peruvian film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Mehdi Fardqaderi’s drama “Weightlessness” was crowned best at the 3rd Insolito International Horror and Fantasy Film Festival in the Peruvian capital of Lima on Monday, the organizers have announced.

The film received the award in the Fantasies without Rules Section.

The film tells the story of a groom who has gone missing the day after his glittering wedding ceremony. The bride, groom’s mother, groom’s sister, and his lover who attends the wedding uninvited, are all looking for him.

“His Master’s Voice” by Hungarian director Gyorgy Palfi scooped awards in several categories, including best film and best director, in the international section of the festival.

The film is about a young man, who searches for his father after he disappears while working on a highly classified project for the United States government that involves extraterrestrials.

Photo: A scene from “Weightlessness” by Iranian director Mehdi Fardqaderi.

