TEDPIX, IFX climb on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 14,910 points to 544,239 on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

Over 6.684 billion securities worth 56.072 billion rials (about $1.33 billion) were traded at this market.

The first market’s index rose 10,917 points and the second market’s index went up 29,965 points on Tuesday.

TEDPIX had risen 45,640 points to 524,394 during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

The indices of Bank Mellat, Bank Tejarat, Iran Khodro Industrial Group, Saipa Group, Isfahan Oil Refinery, and National Iranian Copper Company mostly contributed to the rise of the index.

As previously reported, TSE witnessed the highest ever weekly rise of its main index in the Iranian calendar week ended on January 17, which was the last week of Iran’s tenth calendar month of Dey.

The index rose 45,638 points, or 12.9 percent, during the mentioned week to stand at 399.445 points.

Tehran Stock Exchange has been ranked as the second best performer among the members of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) in terms of the main index growth during the 12-month period of December 2018-December 2019.

According to the TSE’s office of public relations, TEDPIX registered a growth of 133 percent in the mentioned time span to become the second-best performer after Jamaica Stock Exchange.

During the Tuesday trades, IFX, the main index of Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), also climbed 168 points to 6,952.

As reported, 3.275 billion securities worth 51.03 trillion rials (about $1.21 billion) were traded at IFB on Tuesday.

MA/MA