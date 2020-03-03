Peace campaigners overwhelmed by warmth, goodwill and love of Iranians

TEHRAN – Members of “Jai Jagat 2020”, a global peace campaign trekking from India to Switzerland in an estimated one year schedule, say they’ve been overwhelmed by warmth, goodwill and love of Iranians.

“The Iranians showed great enthusiasm to associate with Jai Jagat march and propagate its objectives in their communities. Soon, the Iranian authorities extended the visit till the 24th Feb. These goodwill gestures and the reception immediately dispelled all apprehensions before the visit while the originally planned period of three weeks visit for peace,” they posted on Facebook on Monday.

“After many changes to the Iran visit owing to sensitive developments over the last two weeks, a six-member delegation reached Tehran on the 4th of February and was enthralled to receive a heartwarming welcome.”

The trekkers visited Tehran, Shiraz, Ahvaz, Bushehr, Yazd, Isfahan and Kashan during their Iran excursion before entering Armenia and join the rest of the Jai Jagat team on Monday.

According to organizers, one of the aims of the Jai Jagat global peace walk is to strengthen people’s perspective and tools for peacebuilding.

“In this context, while the mission largely remained a cultural visit, it also included detailed and meaningful meetings with cross section of society including academics, diplomats and civil society and development organizations along with members of the public in both cities and the villages. The interactions facilitated individual, group discussions, and large meetings to communicate the objective of the Jai Jagat global peace march and the practice of nonviolence.”

“Jai Jagat 2020”, carrying Mahatma Gandhi’s message of non-violence, justice and peace, started from Raj Ghat in New Delhi on October 2, 2019, which marks the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the renowned anti-colonial nationalist and political ethicist who employed nonviolent resistance to lead the successful campaign for India’s independence from British Rule.

The journey is planned to come to an end in Geneva, Switzerland, where a dialogue will take place with UN agencies on implementation of UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

