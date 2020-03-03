IPC flag at half-mast for Siamand Rahman

TEHRAN - Tributes have been paid following the death of a two-time Paralympic champion Siamand Rahman of Iran.

Rahman passed away on Sunday due to cardiac arrest in his hometown Oshnavieh.

International Paralympic Committee (IPC)’s flag is flying at half-mast in honor of the late powerlifter.

Superstar Rahman, who won gold medals in London 2012 and Rio 2016, was preparing to win his third successive gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Rahman broke the 300kg barrier in the men´s over 107kg at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, lifting an unprecedented 310kg. The mark he set is the equivalent of three baby elephants.

He had already won three gold medals in the last three Asian Para Games (2010 Guangzhou, 2014 Incheon and 2018 Jakarta).

Rahman was laid to rest in his hometown on Monday.