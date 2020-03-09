Iran’s NPC plants sapling in honor of Siamand Rahman

TEHRAN – Iran’s National Paralympic Committee planted a sapling in memory of super heavyweight powerlifter Siamand Rahman on Monday.

Iran's chef de mission for the 2020 Paralympic Games Hadi Rezaei was in attendance.

Rahman passed away at the age of 32 on March 1 due to a heart attack in his homeland Oshnavieh, West Azarbaijan Province.

The two-time gold medalist in London 2012 and Rio 2016 was preparing to win his third successive gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Rahman broke the 300kg barrier in the men´s over 107kg at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, lifting an unprecedented 310kg. The mark he set is the equivalent of three baby elephants.

The Iranian powerlifter had already won three gold medals in the last three Asian Para Games (2010 Guangzhou, 2014 Incheon and 2018 Jakarta).

“Siamand was a pioneer for his sport, an inspiration for many in his home country Iran and around the world, and a fantastic ambassador for the Paralympic Movement. He was also a wonderful human being, a gentle giant and one of the friendliest people you could ever meet,” the International Paralympic Committee’s (IPC) President Andrew Parsons.