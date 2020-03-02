World's strongest Paralympian Rahman laid to rest

TEHRAN - The strongest ever Paralympian Siamand Rahman, who died of a heart attack at the age of 32 on Sunday, was laid to rest in his hometown Oshnavieh, West Azarbaijan Province.

Hundreds gathered on Monday morning for the funeral of Rahman.

Powerlifting superstar Rahman, a two-time gold medalist in London 2012 and Rio 2016, was preparing to win his third successive gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Rahman broke the 300kg barrier in the men´s over 107kg at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, lifting an unprecedented 310kg. The mark he set is the equivalent of three baby elephants.

He had already won three gold medals in the last three Asian Para Games (2010 Guangzhou, 2014 Incheon and 2018 Jakarta).

“The thoughts and deepest condolences of the whole IPC, World Para Powerlifting and the Paralympic Movement are with Siamand’s family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time. Our prayers are also with our friends at the Iranian National Paralympic Committee. Sadly, today we have lost a true Paralympic great,” the International Paralympic Committee’s (IPC) President Andrew Parsons said.