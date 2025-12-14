Shah Cheragh shrine holds unique potential for religious tourism

TEHRAN – The holy shrine of Shah Cheragh, where Seyyed Mir Ahmad, one of the brothers of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam, is laid to rest, holds a unique potential for religious tourism in the ancient city of Shiraz, the capital of Fars province.

More than a pilgrimage site, Shah Cheragh is the result of centuries of devotion, commitment, and creativity of Iranian architects and artists; a collection that is still alive and influential, Shabestan news agency reported.

The shrine of Hazrat Ahmad ibn Musa (AS) is a point where history, art, faith, and the daily lives of the people of Shiraz have been intertwined for the centuries.

In addition to being a pilgrimage destination, Shah Cheragh is a narrator of the identity of Shiraz and Fars; a narrative that is woven into the architecture, calligraphy, tilework, poetry, and even the collective memories of the people of southern Iran.

In a joint meeting attended by tour guides, provincial tourism managers, and officials of the Holy Shrine, this deep connection between the people and the luminous shrine of Shah Cheragh was explored from a new perspective; an angle that introduces the shrine as a living treasure trove of art, faith, and enduring traditions of Fars; a treasure that still breathes, is produced, and creates new narratives.

Mehdi Parsaei, the deputy governor-general of Fars province, emphasized the unique position of the Shah Cheragh Shrine in the cultural geography of Iran, saying that no other place in the country is similar to this shrine; because Shah Cheragh is deeply intertwined with the daily lives of the people of Shiraz and the south of the country.

From a historical and artistic perspective, the Shah Cheragh Shrine complex is the result of the accumulation of centuries of wisdom, devotion, and artistic taste. Each historical period has left its mark on this shrine; from tiles and mirrors to calligraphy and poetry.

Describing the shrine's position in the urban structure of Shiraz, Parsaei added that Shrine of Shah Cheragh (AS) is like a compass point for this city; a city that is defined and has acquired its identity around this shrine.

In the minds and languages of the people of Fars and the south of the country, this holy shrine has a special place and is intertwined with the people's romances, vows, and beliefs.

Pointing to the existence of manuscripts, exquisite Qurans, poems by prominent poets, and valuable inscriptions in various parts of the Holy Shrine, Parsaei said that this written and artistic heritage, along with the unique architecture of the complex, has created a special attraction for cultural and religious tourists.

The architecture of Shah Cheragh Shrine also has an independent narrative. This complex can be considered an extract of the architectural traditions of Fars and southern Iran; traditions that have led to bold creativity in the face of the climatic and earthquake-prone conditions of Shiraz.

One of the most prominent features of this architecture is its blue-tiled dome with intricate floral motifs which can be seen in the shrine of Shah Cheragh (AS) and several other holy shrines in Shiraz. This method, especially considering the earthquake-prone nature of Shiraz, is a bold innovation and the result of combining the art and engineering of the architects of this land.

The decorative features of the shrine also each carry an independent story; from the special tilework and the masterpiece of knotted tile at the entrances to the integrated marble pulpit, luxurious mirrorwork and wooden structures of the porch. These elements are not merely decoration; rather, they are the visual language of a culture that has been formed over time.

Pointing to the unique manifestations of decorative arts in the shrine, he said that the presence of handmade tiles, which is a unique example in the shrine of Shah Cheragh , along with the masterpiece of knotted tiles in the vestibules of the shrine's entrance, created by Master Fathollah Adlasa, is part of the unique visual identity of this complex.

Parsaei also pointed to mirrorwork of Master Zain al-Abedin at the entrance of the complex, the wooden works on the roof of the porch, and the poetic inscriptions of famous Shirazi poets from the Zand and Qajar periods. “These poems and calligraphies are a written narrative of the love and devotion of the people of Shiraz to Imam Ahmad ibn Musa (AS).”

The stunning shrine of Shah Cheragh is a major tourist destination and pilgrimage site in the ancient city of Shiraz, southern Iran. Each day, it draws hundreds of faithful sightseers from all over the world.

It boasts architectural elements and motifs from various centuries and its courtyard and telework represent relatively modern embellishments from the late-Qajar period. Its blue-tiled dome is flanked by dazzling gold-tipped minarets.

Inside its great chamber of worship, giant chandeliers hang like frozen rain, smaller green lamps jut from the walls and stained-glass windows shine from on high, emitting light that sparkles off countless jewels and shards of glass.

The mausoleum has undergone various restoration projects over time. It was registered on the National Heritage List in 1939. There is also a modest museum in the northwestern corner of the courtyard, next to the shrine, which showcases shrine-related objects, including some ancient copies of the Holy Quran. Non-Muslim guests will be matched up with an English-speaking guide on arrival. Women must wear a chador (open cloaks that leave the face exposed) within the whole shrine complex, available for free at the women’s entrance.

The name “Shah Cheragh” roughly translates to “King of the Light” in Persian.

KD

