Tehran cultural center screens “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey”

TEHRAN- “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey,” a 2025 romantic fantasy film by American filmmaker Park Joong Eun, known professionally as Kogonada, went on screen at the Arasbaran Cultural Center in Tehran on Sunday.

Film critic Kourosh Jahed attended a screening of the film followed by a review session.

“A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” blends romance, fantasy, and introspection. Featuring a star-studded cast led by Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell, Kevin Kline, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the movie offers viewers a surreal exploration of love, memory, and the nature of life itself. Despite its artistic aspirations and talented ensemble, the film's reception was mixed, and it failed to perform well at the box office, marking it as a notable example of a high-concept film that struggled to find its audience.

The narrative centers around David, portrayed by Colin Farrell, a man dealing with the frustrations of everyday life when he encounters a peculiar Car Rental Company. The company offers only one model, a 1994 Saturn SL, equipped with a mysterious GPS device. When David’s car gets clamped, he is forced to rent this unusual vehicle, setting in motion a journey that is as much internal as it is external.

His destination is a friend's wedding, but along the way, he meets Sarah, played by Margot Robbie—a woman disinterested in traditional notions of love and marriage. David, who emigrated from Ireland as a teenager, harbors childhood dreams of becoming a husband and father, contrasting sharply with Sarah's skeptical outlook.

Their initial interaction is marked by subtle tension—David declines to dance at the wedding, and Sarah spends the night with someone else. Nevertheless, their paths cross again at a rest stop, where their flirtation reignites, despite Sarah's pessimism about love. The GPS on David’s car leads them to a series of fantastical destinations—doors that open into memories and places from their pasts.

These surreal stops include a lighthouse in Canada, an art museum where Sarah reconnects with her mother’s memory, and a greenhouse that reveals David’s high school days. Each destination provides an emotional glimpse into their lives, revealing their hopes, regrets, and vulnerabilities.

Their journey culminates at a mountain overlook, where they imagine a different reality—one where they attended the wedding together. After a series of emotional exchanges, they hit a deer but manage to escape unharmed, though their car is damaged. The accident prompts Sarah to suggest ending their journey, fearing they might hurt each other further.

Despite her reservations, David confesses his love for Sarah, but she insists their relationship is just a fantasy—an illusion created by the surreal nature of their journey. They spend a lonely night at a nearby inn while their car is repaired. The next day, they part ways, each returning to their childhood homes—David to comfort his younger self and Sarah to relive a joyful night with her mother.

In a twist of fate, Sarah later finds herself at David’s doorstep, declaring her love. They reunite and walk into a future together, suggesting that their journey was not just a series of fantastical stops but a metaphor for understanding and accepting love’s complexities.

Critics were divided, with many praising its visual style and philosophical depth but criticizing its pacing and tonal inconsistencies. The film’s heavy reliance on introspection and surreal imagery was sometimes criticized for slowing down the narrative and making it difficult for viewers to connect emotionally.

