Iran to set up pavilion at Syria’s MEDICARE 2020

TEHRAN- Iran plans to set up a pavilion at Syria’s 17th International Medical Exhibition (MEDICARE 2020), which is going to be held during June 2-5, Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) published on its website.

To be held at Damascus Fairground, the international event consists of four sections, namely Med Tech, Pharma Tech, Lab Tech, Hosp Tech, and Dental.

As previously reported, TPO held the first meeting of its Commodity-Country Desk on trade with Syria in mid-January.

Farzad Piltan, the director general of TPO’s Office of Arabian and African Countries, said that the meeting was participated by the representatives from related governmental and private organizations aiming at investigating the hurdles in the way of exporting constructional materials, plastic products, and minerals to Syria and finding the ways to boost exports to the Syrian market.

The participants explored the latest status of trade between Iran and Syria, mentioned the extant problems and it was decided that the related organizations take necessary follow-up measures to remove the discussed barriers.

Iran and Syria have been taking major steps for expansion of their mutual trade ties. The two sides have exchanged numerous trade delegations in the past few months and Iranian private companies are investing in various fields of Syrian economy like providing construction materials especially cement and working on several reconstruction projects.

Back in November 2019, Syrian ambassador to Tehran expressed his country’s readiness for providing facilities to Iranian companies which contribute to Syria’s reconstruction.

“The country is fully prepared to provide facilities for Iranian state-run and private companies to participate in reconstruction of Syria and also in other joint venture projects,” Adnan Hassan Mahmoud said in a seminar on Iran-Syria’s business opportunities in Tehran hosted by TPO.

Currently, the condition is ripe for the presence of Iranian state-run and private companies to carry out joint venture projects all across Syria, Mahmoud said.

