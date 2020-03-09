Govt., private sector hold talks on coronavirus containment

TEHRAN – Head of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), Masoud Khansari, met with the Head of Coronavirus Combat Operations Headquarters, Alireza Zali, in Tehran on Monday to discuss ways of collaboration between the private sector and the government for containing coronavirus.

As reported by the TCCIMA portal, the meeting was attended by some of the TCCIMA board members and the head of the chamber’s health committee as well as representatives of some government organizations and institutions at the TCCIMA building.

In the meeting, Zali expressed the government’s appreciation for the private sector's cooperation and efforts in the battle against coronavirus.

Khansari for his part noted that TCCIMA is taking all necessary measures to play its role as a mediator between the country’s private institutions in order for them to collaborate in containing the virus.

The official further called for closer coordination and cooperation between the government and the chamber as a private sector representative body, in order to help the country pass through this crisis as quickly as possible and at a lower cost.

Chambers of commerce in Iran have played a significant role in the efforts for containing the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) set up Coronavirus Containment Headquarters in the chamber for cooperation with organizations that are responsible for battling the virus.

Iranian medical officials have assured that the country would, in the near future, rein in the outbreak, saying that the condition of many patients diagnosed with the virus has improved.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has also expressed preparedness to help fight the outbreak, and Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami has assigned his ministry’s subsidiary organizations with the task of mass-producing liquid disinfectants and protective masks, which are currently in high demand and are being freely distributed by health centers countrywide.

EF/MA

Photo: TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari (middle) meet with Head of Coronavirus Combat Operations Headquarters Alireza Zali (1st R) in Tehran on Monday.