“When the Moon Was Full”, “Diapason” to compete in India’s Habitat film festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian movies “When the Moon Was Full” and “Diapason” will be screened at the 3rd Habitat International Film Festival (HIFF) in New Delhi, India.

Director Narges Abyar’s acclaimed movie “When the Moon Was Full” tells the story of a woman from Tehran who marries a man from an Iranian province near the border of Pakistan. Soon afterwards, she discovers that her new brother-in-law is a religious extremist trying to recruit her husband for his bloody cause.

Directed by Hamed Tehrani, “Diapason” focuses on a single mother facing the tragic death of her young daughter and the problems she faces from Iran’s laws and customs.

The Habitat International Film Festival was scheduled to be held from March 13 to 22, but it has been postponed to May 21 to 31 due to the epidemic of the new coronavirus in the world.

Photo: A scene from “When the Moon Was Full” by Iranian director Narges Abyar.

