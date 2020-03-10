UAE issues flight permit to Iran till March 20

TEHRAN – The United Arab Emirates (UAE), which has suspended all flights to and from Iran over the outbreak of the new coronavirus, has issued a permit for operating flights to the Islamic Republic till March 20, Iran’s embassy in the UAE announced on Tuesday.

“The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in the United Arab Emirates has issued a permit to operate flights to Iran until March 20, 2020,” the embassy said, ISNA reported.

“This permit has been issued for Iranian flights (one-way flights from Dubai to Iran) to return Iranian passengers to the country.”

The UAE called off all flights to and from Iran in February after coronavirus spread was announced across the Islamic Republic.

