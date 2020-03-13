IIDCYA to screen “Harmonica” online for children quarantined due to coronavirus

TEHRAN – New York-based Iranian filmmaker Amir Naderi’s 1974 movie “Harmonica” will be available on the web portal of Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) tomorrow to entertain children who have been kept in quarantine at their homes over the past three weeks due to the new coronavirus epidemic in the country.

The film is set on the sun-drenched southern coast of Iran. It is about a young boy who receives a musical present from abroad. Fascinated and envious, his friends make him to the leader of the pack, as they compete for the privilege of holding the harmonica or even blowing a few notes. No one is more obsessed than Amiru, gentle and heavy-set, who seems willing to do anything to get close to the harmonica and its owner.

Following the closure of Iranian schools in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the IIDCYA has been screening a lineup of its productions online.

“A Non-Profit Police Station” by Yadollah Samadi and “Hamun and the Sea” and “The Water Urn”, both by Ebrahim Foruzesh are among the films screened by the IIDCYA.

Each film will be available for 24 hours on omid.kpf.ir, free of charges.

The institute has also offered some of its books and audiobooks on the website.

Photo: A scene from director Amir Naderi’s 1974 drama “Harmonica”.

