Iran’s annual aluminum production to increase 60%

TEHRAN – The capacity of aluminum production in Iran is expected to reach 775,000 tons in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 19), 60 percent more than the figure for the previous year, IRNA reported.

According to the country’s national development plan for the mining sector and based on the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry’s four-year development program, the country’s aluminum ingot production is expected to reach 629,000 tons by the end of the current Iranian calendar year, 244,000 tons more than the previous year’s total production.

Iranian aluminum production capacity reached 422,000 tons in the Iranian calendar year 1396 (ended on March 20, 2018), while the production stood at 337,000 tons.

Last year (ended on March 20, 2019), the country’s alumina powder production increased by 9,000 tons to 229,000 tons, and production of aluminum ingots increased 48,000 tons compared to the preceding year to reach 385,000 tons.

Iran’s major aluminum producers produced 221,223 tons of aluminum ingots during the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019-January 20, 2020), 17 percent less than the figure for the previous year’s same time span.

As the country’s biggest aluminum producer, IRALCO accounted for producing 53 percent of the total production in the past year.

As the world’s 18th producer of aluminum, Iran plans to reach the annual production of 1.5 million tons of aluminum ingot by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2025-March 2026).

