Chinese people, firms send new anti-corona aid to Iran

TEHRAN – The fourth batch of sanitary and medical equipment provided by Chinese people and companies was sent to Iran on Thursday.

The consignment consists of protective clothing and glasses, face masks, pulse oximeters, and medicine, IRNA reported.

“While the cruel sanctions of the United States have faced the Iranian people with problems in fight against the coronavirus and has revealed the true face of the

American statespersons to the world, Chinese people are continuing to send aid to our country in large amounts,” Ramezan Parvaz, the consul general of Iran to Shanghai said.

The Chinese government and people have so far sent nine consignments of sanitary and medical equipment to Iran, according to the report.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has sent a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, urging the need to lift all U.S. sanctions on Iran which are impeding the country's combat against coronavirus.

On March 2, Chinese Ambassador in Iran, Chang Hua, said he believes that Iran would overcome the crisis of coronavirus outbreak.

“We believe that by sending humanitarian aid, Iran will overcome the crisis,” IRNA reported.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 11,364, with 3529 recovered and 514 dead.

MG