Iran to overcome coronavirus pandemic soon: Chinese Muslim leader

TEHRAN- Iran will certainly overcome coronavirus outbreak, the leader of the Muslim community of Shanghai said on Monday.

In a meeting with Iranian Consul-General Ramezan Parvaz in Shanghai, Sheikh Musa said the people of Iran will pass this hard time and defeat the coronavirus as soon as possible with reliance on the almighty God.

Sheikh Musa also contributed 30,000 face masks to Iran, according to IRNA.

For his part, Iranian Consul-General Ramezan Parvaz said the longstanding warm relationship between the Iranians and the Chinese nations, especially the Muslim community, is heart-warming.

Parvaz added China provided Iran with medical supplies when the people of Iran were in dire need because of the U.S. sanctions.

In a post on his Twitter account on Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman underlined that his country’s people and officials would never forget those who assisted them in hard days of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Following (Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad) Zarif’s tweets and phone calls as well as the Iranian embassies’ efforts, in addition to aid provided by China, Turkey, the Emirates (UAE), Germany, Britain and France, the country has received more medical equipment and financial assistance from Japan, Qatar, the Republic of Azerbaijan and Russia,” Abbas Mousavi wrote, appreciating the countries which have assisted Iran in containing the pandemic disease.

“The Iranian government and people will never forget friends of hard days,” he reiterated.

On Friday, Mousavi further elaborated on the measures taken in fighting coronavirus and also the foreign contributions.

Speaking to reporters, Mousavi appreciated the Chinese government and people for their aid.

Mousavi said after the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran, the Foreign Ministry focused its efforts on accepting voluntary aid from friends and also from international organizations.

Following is the list of aid received by the Iranian Health Ministry from China till Friday:

1. About 350,000 coronavirus test kit

2. About 2,400,000 face-masks

3. About 130,000 isolation gown

4. About 120 ventilators and respirators

5. About 2,800 thermometers and pulse oximeter

6. About 13,000 protective goggles

7. About 160,000 face and head protectors

8. About 50 boxes of special anti-COVID19 drug

Kianoush Jahanpour, the Health Ministry spokesman, said on Monday that the number of Iranians infected with the novel virus has reached about 15,000. He also said the number of patients died from the virus has hit 853.

Also on Sunday, the Iranian Army began drills to prevent and monitor the outbreak of the new coronavirus, announcing that the exercises are conducted under the command of its biodefense base and the supervision of Deputy Army Chief for Coordination Affairs Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari.

MJ/PA