U.S. extends state of emergency with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump notified Congress on Thursday that he was extending the national emergency with Iran that has been in place since 1979.

“Section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)) provides for the automatic termination of a national emergency unless, within 90 days before the anniversary date of its declaration, the President publishes in the Federal Registerand transmits to the Congress a notice stating that the emergency is to continue in effect beyond the anniversary date. In accordance with this provision, I have sent to the Federal Register for publication the enclosed notice stating that the national emergency with respect to Iran that was declared on March 15, 1995, is to continue in effect beyond March 15, 2020,” Trump said in his message to Congress, according to the official website of the White House.

Exercising emergency authorities enabled by the national emergency declaration is not possible provided that they are specified by the president.

Technically, there are two executive orders on Iran declaring states of emergency: order 12957 and order 12170, signed by President Jimmy Carter.

Together, they have frozen Iranian assets held in the United States and have prohibited certain transactions with respect to Iran’s petroleum products.

