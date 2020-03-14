Imran Khan meets Iranian ambassador

TEHRAN – Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini on Friday.

Khan said Pakistan attaches great importance to expansion of relations and cooperation with Iran.

Noting that it is essential to remove impediments to development of ties, Prime Minister Khan said Islamabad is committed to strengthen relations and cooperation with Iran in various areas.

He also praised Iran’s stance on the Kashmir issue.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their partition and independence from Britain in 1947. The disputed region is claimed in full by both sides, which have fought three wars over it.

Kashmir was the scene of fresh protests and placed under a lockdown ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government revoked the Indian-administered region’s special status in August 2019.

India claimed the decision to strip the Muslim-majority region of its semi-autonomy was necessary for economic development in Kashmir and to stop “terrorism.”

Ayatollah Khamenei, leader of the Islamic Revolution, in August urged India to follow a “fair policy” toward the Kashmiri people.

“We maintain good relations with the Indian government, but the Indian government is expected to adopt a fair policy toward the decent people of Kashmir so that the Muslim people of the region are not put under pressure,” the Leader noted.

Iranian ambassador calls terrorism a common threat

For his part, Hosseini said that terrorism is a common threat to the regional countries and noted that it is essential to counter it.

During a speech at a security conference in Islamabad in January, Hosseini said that Iran seeks security for all and will remain harbinger of regional peace, security and development.

“Obviously, steps by all neighbors, especially Pakistan, are very important on this path,” the ambassador said.

NA/PA