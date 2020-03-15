Football to be missed by fans

TEHRAN – Football leagues are being cancelled one after another due to Covid-10 outbreak and it’s not easy to believe for a football fan who enthusiastically waits for weekend to watch his favorite team’s match. It’s chaotic.

Domestic football leagues will not be completed because of the coronavirus pandemic, as most of them have been suspended and there is not enough time to reschedule them.

Most of the players and coaches have supported the move to suspend football, insisting that sport shouldn’t be at the forefront of anyone’s mind as the deadly virus continues to spread.

It can be even tougher for the football-mad Iranian people since watching their team’s match is a must on the weekend.

When it comes to the coronavirus, nobody really knows anything right now but it seems the leagues will not be completed.

The Tokyo 2020 Games could be postponed from the summer until later in the year amid fears over the coronavirus and the life would be pretty boring without sports competitions, especially football.

On Friday, the Bahrain and Vietnam Grands Prix were postponed due to the continued global spread of coronavirus.

The death toll from coronavirus infections in Iran has risen to 611, with 12,729 confirmed cases in the country. The all sporting events in the country, which had been already called off until April 2, had been postponed until April 20.

FOOTBALL has always had a unique place among the Iranian people and the postponement of the sport can be really painful for them. The leagues have been shut down since last month and nobody knows whether the Iran professional League (IPL) season will be completed.

Imagine a world without the novel coronavirus, where the fans are excited with approaching the weekend, but they are forced to stay at home instead of going stadiums.

What the world needs is unity, cooperation and common purpose to eradicate global infectious diseases.

The fans have to wait for months to get involved in the game once again. The world will miss football.

Photo: Aljazeera