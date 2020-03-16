Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year longlist announced

TEHRAN – The longlist for the Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year award was announced on Sunday and film director Narges Abyar is the most renowned figure on the list.

She received the nomination for her latest acclaimed film “When the Moon Was Full” about a story about the Jundallah terrorist group in southeastern Iran and Pakistan, as well as for receiving the HUM Women Leaders Award in Pakistan.

Director Saeid Esmaeili was nominated for staging the plays “The Broken Gem”, “The Ship of Salvation” and “The Season of Love” on Islamic stories.

Director Javad Afshar was nominated for his docudrama “Gando” about the spy case of Iranian-American journalist Jason Rezaian.

Documentarian Vahid Chavosh was selected for his film “The War Correspondent” about some military operations carried out by the Iraqi paramilitary forces Hashd al-Shaabi.

Amir Dasargar is another filmmaker who made the list for his movie “No Fly Zone” about three teenagers who are trying to make a drone to take part in an important competition.

Producer Seyyed Mahmud Razavi received a nomination for his films “The Midday Event” and “Trace of Blood” about the terrorist activities of the Mojahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) in Iran during the 1980s.

Producer Morteza Sha’bani was selected for his documentary “The Barrage” directed by Morteza Payeshenas and Hossein Momen about a fierce battle between Iranian forces and ISIS terrorists in Syria.

Hassan Ruholamin was nominated for the painting “The Apocalyptic Companion of Aba Abdillah” that he created in memory of Quds Force commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Singer Gholamreza Sanatgar is on the list for the song “Qassem Is Still Alive” that he sang to commemorate Qassem Soleimani and his epic song “O Iran”.

Writers Vajiheh Samani, Behnaz Zarrabizadeh, Mohsen Kazemi and Zahra Kardani, animator Mohsen Enayati, and graphic designer Mohammad-Saber Sheikhrezai are other figures who have made the list.

Five figures will be selected from the nominees as finalists and the winner will be announced the 6th Islamic Revolution Art Week, which is annually organized by the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization.

The week opens on April 9 every year to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of documentarian Morteza Avini who was killed by a landmine in 1993 during his last trip to the former Iran-Iraq war zone in southwestern Iran while making a documentary about soldiers who were still listed as missing in action.

However, the Art Bureau has postponed the event indefinitely due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Photo: A poster for the Islamic Revolution Art Week.

MMS/YAW