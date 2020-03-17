Nigerian forward Osaguona to leave Persepolis

TEHRAN - Nigerian striker Christian Osaguona will reportedly leave Persepolis at the end of the current season.

He joined the Iranian giants on a half-season deal in January, holding an option to extend his deal for a further year.

The 29-year-old forward has yet to score a goal and the coaching staff are reportedly dissatisfied with his performance.

Osaguna scored four goals in 19 games for Zob Ahan in 2019 when he experienced his first spell in Iran league. He began his professional career at Benin Premier League’s club Les Buffles FC du Borgou and then served a lot of clubs such as Raja Csablanca (Morocco), Westerlo (Belgium) and Umm Salal (Qatar). After leaving Zob Ahan he went to South Korea to play for Jeju United in the 2019-2020 season.

Persepolis Irish forward Anthony Stokes, who joined the Reds in January, has also left the team for months.