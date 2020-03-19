1,046 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Iran

According to Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raeisi, a total of 5,979 have recovered and discharged from hospitals as of Thursday. He went on to say that the death toll has hit 1,284, jumping 149 from yesterday.

Officials are calling on the people to avoid any trip as the New Year holidays have started as it may potentially speed up the virus outbreak.

According to the latest reports, more than 221,000 people have so far been diagnosed with COVID-19 epidemic around the world, with the death toll rising to almost 9,000.

Italy, the country most affected by the coronavirus outside China, reported a further 475 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the world stepped up efforts against the pandemic by closing schools, shutting down cities and imposing strict border controls.