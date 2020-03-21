Iran's coronavirus cases hit 20,610, death toll rises to 1,556

TEHRAN - Iran's tally of coronavirus cases reached 20,610 on Saturday and the number of fatalities rose to 1,556.

Speaking in a news conference, health ministry's spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said that 966 new cases have become infected with coronavirus during the past 24 hours.

He noted that 123 more people died because of the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours.

He went on to say that 7,635 people have recovered in total since the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran.