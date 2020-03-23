Covid-19 cases in Iran hit 23,049, death toll at 1,812
March 23, 2020 - 14:44
TEHRAN- The Iranian health ministry's spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday the number of people infected with coronavirus has reached 23,049, of whom 1,812 have died so far.
Jahanpour said that 1,411 newly-confirmed cases and 127 more people died because of the virus during the past 24 hours, ISNA reported.
He went on to say that 8,376 people have recovered in total since the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.
