Iran reports recovery of 7,913 coronavirus patients

TEHRAN- Health ministry spokesman annouced on Sunday that 7,913 patients who were infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recovered and released from hospitals across the country.

Kianoush Jahanpour said that 129 people died because of the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours, ISNA reported.

He went on to say that the total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus has reached 21,638, of whom 1,685 have died.