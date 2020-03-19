19,644 infected with COVID-19 in Iran

TEHRAN– Health Ministry announced on Friday that 1,237 new cases infected with the novel coronavirus have been detected across the country which makes the total infections stand at 19,644.

According to Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raeisi, a total of 6,745 have recovered and discharged from hospitals so far. He went on to say that the death toll has hit 1,433, jumping 149 from yesterday.

Officials are calling on the people to avoid any trip during the two-week New Year holidays ( Noruz, started March 20) as it may potentially speed up the virus outbreak.

According to the latest reports, more than 254,000 people have so far been diagnosed with COVID-19 epidemic around the world, with the death toll rising to almost 10,400.