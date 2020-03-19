Ex-Iran football coach Iraj Ghelichkhani dies

TEHRAN – Former Iran National Football Teams Iraj Ghelichkhani passed away on Thursday.

He died at the age of 74. Ghelichkhani had lived with Parkinson's disease for several years.

Ghelichkhani had worked as coach in grassroots football in Iran.

He had also worked as head coach in Iranian football clubs Rah Ahan, Homa, Shamooshak, Fath and Nirooy-e Zamini.

Ghelichkhani will be laid to rest on Friday in Tehran's Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery.

Tehran Times offers its heartfelt condolence to his bereaved family.