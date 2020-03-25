PMO to pay $857m for fleet supply in a year

TEHRAN- Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) will pay 36 trillion rials (about $857 million) for supplying marine fleet during the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 20), the managing director of organization announced.

Mohammad Rastad said this fund will be paid to the marine industries of the country for supplying the required fleet in this year, which is named the year of “Surge in Production”, PMO published on its website.

The official further undesrcored that all parts required in the maritime and port projects will be supplied by domestic producers.

MA/MA