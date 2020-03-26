Larijani attends IRGC ani-bio drills to contain coronavirus

TEHRAN - Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani on Thursday attended the anti-bio exercises launched by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) to control the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran.

The parliament speaker said, "The commander of the Guards and the commander of the Army ground forces have been using all their capacities in fighting the coronavirus from the outset to protect the people."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Larijani said Iran is more successful than certain Western countries in dealing with the pandemic coronavirus.

"We are ahead of many countries in the world in dealing with the coronavirus," he argued.

"In (certain) major European countries with advanced facilities, we are witnessing that these countries have faced many problems in countering the virus, and the Americans do not care about the problems either," Larijani added.

He stated, "When we look at the news of these countries…, we see how troubled they are in the fight against the coronavirus."

EM/PA