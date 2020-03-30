Iِranian Defense Ministry produces high-quality test kits

Second Brigadier General Amiri from the Defense Ministry said the homegrown test kit is being endorsed by the Health Ministry.

Amiri said this is the second generation of test kits produced by the ministry's Industries Organization.

The first generation was produced almost one month ago.

The Defense Ministry started mass production of face masks, disinfectants, and protective clothes from the early days that the coronavirus disease was detected in Iran. It also unveiled advanced thermal cameras used as a screening tool in crowded places.

As of Monday, 41,495 Iranian were confirmed to have contracted coronavirus. Of this number 2,757 have died so far and 13,911 have recovered.

In 24 hours - from Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon - 3,186 new cases of infection were identified and 117 died, the Health Ministry announced.

