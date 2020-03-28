Today the Iranian nation's combat is against COVID-19: Basij commander

TEHRAN - Brigadier General Gholamreza Soleimani, the commander of the Basij Organization, said on Saturday that through hard efforts, Iran could turn the unpleasant situation created by COVID-19 into an opportunity.

Speaking at a ceremony unveiling locally-made test kits, General Soleimani said that today the main combat of the Iranian nation is campaign against COVID-19.

Appreciating health staff's efforts in fighting the coronavirus, the military official reiterated that the Health Ministry and health staff have proved their capabilities in introducing new capacities at the time of fighting biological epidemics.

Soleimani also said, "As the minister of health announced in his speech, the virus will be contained, and of course, we will soon see its complete control."

"The Islamic Republic's holy system was able to open another golden chapter in the fight against the novel coronavirus, as more than 50 million people have been screened all across the country," added Soleimani, referring to information provided by the Health Ministry spokesman.

"The device will be at the service of the Ministry of Health," he said, referring to the mobile PCR device in Basij Organization. "In fact, we get a valuable experience in our biological warfare system."