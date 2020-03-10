Iranian Army ready to set up field hospitals to contain coronavirus outbreak 

TEHRAN - Head of the Army's Health and Treatment Department has voiced the ground force's preparedness to set up field hospitals in the regions hit by COVID-19 to render urgent services to the infected citizens.

"For instance, we set up a 50-bed field hospital in Qom based on the mentioned center," Second Brigadier General Behzad Moazeni said.

He added, "No case of infection has thus far been reported in the army's garrisons and bases."

In relevant remarks on Saturday, Iran’s Air Force commander hailed the sacrifices by the medical staff in their relentless work to contain the coronavirus outbreak, saying their sacrifices remind about the armed forces’ sacred defense against the invading Saddam Hussein’s army against Iran in the 1980s.

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh said defending the nation had no border and was not restricted to a “special uniform”.

"We appreciate you and pray for you," the commander said in a message to the medical staff.

Parliament speaker Ali Larijani said on Monday that according to approval by the Supreme National Security Council all bodies are tasked to obey the decisions of the National Headquarters for Campaign in containing the coronavirus.

In remarks on Friday, Larijani also hailed people for cooperation with the Health Ministry in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

“I express my gratitude to the Iranian people, especially the provinces of Qom, Gilan, and Tehran, for their great hope and unity in the battle against coronavirus,” Larijani wrote on his Instagram post.

The parliament speaker appreciated the selfless endeavors of the health officials and personnel to contain the virus outbreak, expressing hope that the situation would improve in the near future.

He also expressed commiseration with the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery for those suffering from the disease.

By Monday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, rose to 237. 7,161 cases were also confirmed to have contracted the virus. According to the Health Ministry's Monday statistics, 2,394 have also recovered.

