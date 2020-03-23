"Health defenders" to amaze world despite U.S. sanctions: Iran's top security official

TEHRAN– Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said on Mon. that Iran’s health defenders will wonder the world despite U.S. imposition of sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

"Health defenders" took giant stride for offering high-quality medical services in the fight against the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, and will wonder the world with their self-sacrifice, Shamkhani emphasized.

In his Twitter account, Shamkhani wrote, “During the eight years of Sacred Defense [Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988 and despite arms embargo] Iranian youths through their sacrifice defeated former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and his staunch supporters and amazed the world.”

[History has repeated and this time, health advocates have sacrificed their soul and body in unprecedented sanctions conditions. Wonder is on the way again,] Shamkhani emphasized.

As of Monday, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in Iran has risen to 1,812 with 23,049 confirmed cases and 8,376 recovered.