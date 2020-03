TEHRAN- Daily gasoline consumption in the country reached 49.3 million liters on average from the beginning of current Iranian calendar year (March 20) until Friday , managing director of National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) announced.

Referring to the coronavirus outbreak, Keramat Veis-Karami said that NIOPDC has no plan to close gasoline stations in the country, Shana reported.

