Covid-19: Iran reports 3,111 news cases, 2,898 deaths

TEHRAN- Over the past 24 hours, 3,111 new cases of the coronavirus patient were reported in Iran and the number of people who have died of the virus reached 2,898.

To date, 44,606 people in the country have been identified having the infection, the health ministry's spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Tuesday, noting that 141 people have died over the past 24 hours.

Fortunately, 14,656 patients have recovered, he added.

MG