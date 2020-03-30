5,000 drivers fined in Iran for breach of social distancing rules amid coronavirus outbreak

TEHRAN - The Iranian police have fined some 5,000 drivers who were on the roads in breach of the social distancing rules amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The drivers had the intention to travel to other cities from their cities of residence, ISNA reported.

The violators were fined 5 million rials ( about $120) each. Moreover, 737 cars were impounded, the report added.

Iran has announced social distancing measures in a bid to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

According to the two- week plan, which started on Friday, intercity travels will be restricted and only residents will be allowed to enter their cities, ISNA reported.

If someone wants to travel to another city illegally, his or her car will be impounded for a month and the driver will be fined.

Moreover, holding any kind of meeting or congregation will be banned and all parks and gyms as well as universities and schools will remain closed.

Meanwhile, rail, road, and air transport will be limited.

MG