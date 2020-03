Annual worth of trades at TSE rises 2.6 folds

TEHRAN- The value of trades at Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), the main stock exchange of Iran, jumped 2.6 folds in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), TSE Head Ali Sahraei announced.

The official also put Return on Investment (ROI) at 180 percent at TSE in the previous year, Mehr new agency reported.

TSE is one of the four major stock exchanges of Iran, the other three exchanges are Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), and Iran Energy Exhange (IRENEX).

