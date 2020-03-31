IRGC: Slightest mistake against Iran will be enemy’s last

TEHRAN – Concurrent with the anniversary of the Islamic Republic Day, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) issue a statement warning that the “slightest mistake” against Iran in any part of the country by the “evil and adventurous enemies” will be their last mistake.

“The decisive and destructive response of the Islamic Revolution Front will be unbelievable and even will not give them the opportunity of expressing regret,” the IRGC stated.

Iran is marking the 41st anniversary of Islamic Republic Day. On such a date - the 12th of the Persian calendar month of Farvardin in 1358 - 98 percent of the participants voted for the establishment of Islamic Republic in a national referendum.

