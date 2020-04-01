IDRO outlines operational program toward ‘Surge in Production’

TEHRAN- Iran’s Industrial Development and Renovation Organization (IDRO) has outlined an operational program for increasing productivity and efficiency toward surge in production, the board chairman of the organization announced.

Making the remarks during the eight meeting of IDRO’s deputies, Mohammad-Baqe Ali, who is also Iran’s deputy industry, mining and trade minister, said the eleven programs defined in this due will boost efficiency in the industry sector which is an prominent factor for boosting production, IRNA reported.

The current Iranian calendar year, which began on March 20, is named the year of “Surge in Production” by the Leader of Islamic Revolution Seyed Ali Khamenei.

MA/MA