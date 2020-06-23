IDRO to invest $6.3b in deprived regions

TEHRAN- Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO) will make 265 trillion rials (about $6.3 billion) of investment in the country’s deprived areas, according to the acting head of the organization.

Amir Bayat Tork said that such investment making will create direct jobs for 11,000 persons, IRNA reported.

The official said that over 80 percent of the IDRO’s projects are implemented in the deprived regions, adding that expediting the implementation of these projects is a serious priority of the organization in the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 20), which is named the year of “Surge in Production”.

In the year of “Surge in Production”, IDRO has outlined an operational program for increasing productivity and efficiency to materialize this motto.

The eleven sections defined in the mentioned program will boost efficiency in the industry sector which is a prominent factor for the surge in production.

Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran was established in 1967 to develop the industrial sector and to accelerate the industrialization process of the country.

