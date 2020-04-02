IOC president thanks Iran for support to Olympics

TEHRAN - International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has thanked Iran Olympic Committee for its support to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which has now been shifted to 2021 because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

An agreement was reached on Monday, Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8 in 2021.

“Thank you for your letter of support for the IOC's decision to postpone the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 which I highly appreciated. As you are aware, this postponement comes after many complex but fruitful conversations with the Japanese Government and Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee. This decision demonstrates our clear commitment to put the health of the athletes first,” said Bach in the letter.

“Naturally, your athletes will have many operational questions in relation to the postponement and therefore I would ask for your indulgence whilst the IOC team works through the details with our Japanese partners. Let me assure you that all your questions will be answered.

“I am deeply touched by your support and confidence. I am convinced that by working together, the Olympic Movement can master this new unprecedented challenge. Humankind currently finds itself in a dark tunnel. These Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 can be a light at the end of this tunnel.

“Thanking you again for your continued confidence and wishing you and your family good health and all the very best,” he concluded.