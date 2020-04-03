OFID provides $500,000 to Iran in fight against Coronavirus

TEHRAN – The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries Fund for International Development (OFID) has provided Iran with $500,000 to combat COVID-19 pandemic, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance announced on Friday.

The OPEC Fund has delivered assistance to the World Health Organization to purchase medical equipment needed to contain the disease in Iran.

It is noteworthy that the Organization for Investment Economic and Technical Assistance has coordinated to receive cash and non-cash assistance from the OPEC Fund for World Development (OFID), the World Bank (WB), the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

This contribution was made to support national efforts to combat the coronavirus, and OFID has earlier provided similar urgent assistance to our country in the advent of the flood last year.

The total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Iran has reached 53,183, of whom 3,294 have died and 17,935 recovered, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday.

