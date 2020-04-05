Iranian singers performing online concerts to entertain people in home quarantine

TEHRAN – A number of Iranian popular singers have organized online concerts to entertain people in home quarantine while all the music halls, cinema theaters and theater halls are on lockdown across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Organized by the Tehran Municipality in collaboration with the Music Office of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, the concerts are being performed in Tehran’s Milad Tower and being streamed on several Iranian video sharing and film streaming websites, including TVA, Aparat, Hashur and Icinema.

Singers Reza Yazdani, Ruzbeh Bemani, Hamid Asgari, Reza Sadeqi, Sina Sarlak and Hamid Hami and music bands like Rastak, Juana and Gil-o-Amard are among the artists joining the program.

The online concerts have begun since March 27 and will continue until April 10.

Moreover, hundreds of Iranian artists launched the nationwide #Moshahonar movement to entertain people who stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The artists, including thespians, cineastes, painters, cartoonists and writers, announced that they would produce artworks to showcase on social networks for at least 100 days in order to make the stay at home almost tolerable.

Photo: Rastak Music Band in an undated photo.

