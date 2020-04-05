“Old Man’s Heavy Sleep” to compete in Southeast Regional Film Festival

TEHRAN – “Old Man’s Heavy Sleep”, a short film by Iranian director Mostafa Rostampur, will be competing in the 3rd Southeast Regional Film Festival in the U.S. city of Jacksonville, the Iranian Youth Cinema Society has announced.

The film is about an old man who is abandoned by his family during the hard days of being old and lonely.

This year the festival is organized online. Featured productions will be displayed on the homepage of the festival starting May 20 with a link to their projects for the viewers.

All winners and runners up will be announced on May 30.

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Mostafa Rostampur’s short movie “Old Man’s Heavy Sleep”.

