Loading, unloading of goods at ports continues observing healthcare protocols

TEHRAN- Loading and unloading of commodities are being conducted continuously at the ports of Iran while the health requirements are completely met, the head of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) announced on Tuesday.

Mohammad Rastad reiterated that all port operations are done observing healthcare protocols and the principles set by the Coronavirus Containment Headquarters, PMO portal published.

The official further elaborated on the organization’s programs for developing Shahid Rajaee Port (Iran’s major container port located at the southern province of Hormozgan) during the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 20) and said about 900 meters of docks at the phase three of container part will be completed and inaugurated in this year.

By completing phase three, the capacity of this port will increase significantly, Rastad underscored.

According to the official, PMO will pay 36 trillion rials (about $857 million) for supplying marine fleet during the current Iranian calendar year.

He said this fund will be paid to the marine industries of the country for supplying the required fleet in this year, which is named the year of “Surge in Production”.

The official further underscored that all parts required in the maritime and port projects will be supplied by domestic producers.

MA/MA