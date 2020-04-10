Tehran exports $73m of handicrafts in year

TEHRAN – Handicrafts exports from Tehran province reached some $73 million during the previous Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended March 19), ILNA reported.

“In addition to Persian Gulf littoral states, Tehran’s handicrafts were exported to other countries such as Turkey,” said Parham Janfeshan, the provincial tourism chief.

Traditional glassware, kilim carpets, zilou floor coverings, semi-precious stones, and traditional personal ornamentations composed the major share of exports, the official added.

Handicrafts exports from Iran reached some $146 million during the first nine months of the past Iranian calendar year, while exports amounted to $289 million in the year 1397 (March 2018-March 2019), according to data announced by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Dozens of Iranian handicrafts have gained the UNESCO Seal of Excellence during the past couple of years. Some 75 percent of Iranian handicrafts are produced by females, Masoumeh Ebtekar, vice president for women’s and family affairs, said in April 2018.

AFM/MG